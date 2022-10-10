Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.75.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 152.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.77. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $87.47.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $4,231,324. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Lantheus by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.