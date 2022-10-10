LATOKEN (LA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $144,486.00

LATOKEN (LA) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a market cap of $20.71 million and $144,486.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,105,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN (LA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LATOKEN has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 380,105,462 in circulation. The last known price of LATOKEN is 0.05576916 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $206,602.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://latoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars.

