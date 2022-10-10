Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Up to $51.32

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.32, but opened at $52.46. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 6,774 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,893,028.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,797. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

