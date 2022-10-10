LeisurePay Price Down 49.1% Over Last Week (LPY)

LeisurePay (LPY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, LeisurePay has traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LeisurePay token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LeisurePay has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and $65,678.00 worth of LeisurePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LeisurePay

LeisurePay’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. LeisurePay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. LeisurePay’s official website is leisurepay.io. LeisurePay’s official Twitter account is @leisurepayhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LeisurePay is leisurepay.medium.com. The Reddit community for LeisurePay is https://reddit.com/r/leisurepay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LeisurePay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LeisurePay (LPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LeisurePay has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LeisurePay is 0.00112017 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,032.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://leisurepay.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeisurePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeisurePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LeisurePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

