LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Tops $1.70 on Top Exchanges

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $1.18 million worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00008816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003165 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069623 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10643676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/lemonchain. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. LEMONCHAIN has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LEMONCHAIN is 1.69316163 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $691,428.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lemonchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

