Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $40,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,274 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,917,000 after acquiring an additional 203,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

