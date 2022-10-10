Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:LI opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -391.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.