Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.15

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 8853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LICY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $915.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

