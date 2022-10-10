Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.15

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 8853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LICY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Li-Cycle Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $915.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
Featured Articles
