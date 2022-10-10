Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,878 shares during the period. Udemy comprises approximately 24.5% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Udemy worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UDMY. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $53,883,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $16,948,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $3,908,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Udemy by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 82,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of UDMY traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDMY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $35,188.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 277,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,783.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $35,188.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 277,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,783.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,387 shares of company stock worth $168,641. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

