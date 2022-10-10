Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -204.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

