LimoCoin Swap (LMCSWAP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.84 Million

LimoCoin Swap (LMCSWAP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. LimoCoin Swap has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and $10,861.00 worth of LimoCoin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimoCoin Swap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LimoCoin Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LimoCoin Swap

LimoCoin Swap launched on November 15th, 2021. LimoCoin Swap’s total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens. LimoCoin Swap’s official Twitter account is @limocoinswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LimoCoin Swap is www.liyeplimal.net.

Buying and Selling LimoCoin Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “LimoCoin Swap (LMCSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LimoCoin Swap has a current supply of 1,650,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LimoCoin Swap is 0.00601865 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6,455.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liyeplimal.net/.”

