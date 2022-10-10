Linear Finance Trading Down 6.2% This Week (LINA)

Linear Finance (LINA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Linear Finance has a market capitalization of $32.27 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Linear Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Linear Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Finance Token Profile

Linear Finance (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,164,976,908 tokens. The official website for Linear Finance is linear.finance. Linear Finance’s official Twitter account is @linearfinance. The Reddit community for Linear Finance is https://reddit.com/r/linearfinance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Linear Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance (LINA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Linear Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,164,976,907.5614185 in circulation. The last known price of Linear Finance is 0.00818114 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $5,843,800.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linear.finance.”

