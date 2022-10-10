LIQ Protocol Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (LIQ)

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, LIQ Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LIQ Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. LIQ Protocol has a total market capitalization of $316,859.00 and $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LIQ Protocol

LIQ Protocol’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 tokens. The official website for LIQ Protocol is liqsolana.com. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @liqprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIQ Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol (LIQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. LIQ Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LIQ Protocol is 0.00303865 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31,531.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://liqsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIQ Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIQ Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIQ Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

