Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.29. 31,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.94 and a one year high of $739.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.36.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.82.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

