Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Terminix Global comprises 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,886,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 31.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,178,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,031,000 after acquiring an additional 760,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 94.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 258.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,402,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Terminix Global by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,251,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,741,000 after acquiring an additional 191,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMX traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.36 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

