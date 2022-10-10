Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.53. 24,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

