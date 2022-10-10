Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,375,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 72,592 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of AMBP stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.91. 13,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,665.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMBP. Barclays reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.