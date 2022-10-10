Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,748,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $924,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.34. 1,926,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,244,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

