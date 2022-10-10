Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $836,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 822,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,165,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

