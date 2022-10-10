Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 41,871 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,834. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

