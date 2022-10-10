Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 557 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.38. 44,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,778. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.75 and its 200 day moving average is $317.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.