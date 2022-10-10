LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Down 7.1%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.26. 21,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,157,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

LivePerson Trading Down 8.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $681.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.64 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. As a group, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in LivePerson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in LivePerson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LivePerson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

