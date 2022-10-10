Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.71 on Monday, hitting $409.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,477. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.83.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

