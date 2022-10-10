LondonCoinGold (LDXG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $82,872.00

LondonCoinGold (LDXG) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One LondonCoinGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LondonCoinGold has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $82,872.00 worth of LondonCoinGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LondonCoinGold has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LondonCoinGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LondonCoinGold Profile

LondonCoinGold’s launch date was October 29th, 2021. LondonCoinGold’s official Twitter account is @londoncoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LondonCoinGold is www.londoncoin.io.

Buying and Selling LondonCoinGold

According to CryptoCompare, “LondonCoinGold (LDXG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LondonCoinGold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LondonCoinGold is 0.01600249 USD and is up 19.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40,307.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.londoncoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LondonCoinGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LondonCoinGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LondonCoinGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LondonCoinGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LondonCoinGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.