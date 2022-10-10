Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.60 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $68.92 million and $33.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Loom Network has a current supply of 1,300,000,000. The last known price of Loom Network is 0.05439746 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $33,528,295.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loomx.io/.”

