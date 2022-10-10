Loop Capital Begins Coverage on nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.