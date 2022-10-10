Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Lifted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.47. 34,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,973. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.