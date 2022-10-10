Lunar Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (LNR)

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Lunar has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $1.53 million worth of Lunar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lunar has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lunar

Lunar’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. Lunar’s total supply is 915,194,826,046,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 909,095,220,759,567 tokens. The official website for Lunar is lunar.io. Lunar’s official message board is medium.com/@lunar_defi. The Reddit community for Lunar is https://reddit.com/r/lnrdefi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunar’s official Twitter account is @lnrdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunar (LNR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lunar has a current supply of 915,194,826,046,517 with 784,316,252,349,197.8 in circulation. The last known price of Lunar is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $659,914.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lunar.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunar using one of the exchanges listed above.

