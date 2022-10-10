Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.53

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 1697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $592.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Luther Burbank Dividend Announcement

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.