LVZ Inc. Boosts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $31,949,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Stock Performance
Hasbro stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.21. 11,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,168. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
