LVZ Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC remained flat at $47.58 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.16 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

