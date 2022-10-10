LVZ Inc. Buys 1,785 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 90,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,465. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

