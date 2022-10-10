LVZ Inc. Buys Shares of 2,883 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LVZ Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 465.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $181.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.05.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

