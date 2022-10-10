LVZ Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

LVZ Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. owned 0.09% of Global X MLP ETF worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

MLPA traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.33. 1,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,350. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

