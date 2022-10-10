LVZ Inc. Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,611. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.