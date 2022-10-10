LVZ Inc. Sells 12,414 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LVZ Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,414 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 19.7% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LVZ Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $117,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 135,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.48. The company had a trading volume of 133,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

