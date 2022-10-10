MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.43 and last traded at $53.43. Approximately 574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 517,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $225,870.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 956,220 shares of company stock valued at $56,766,567. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 612,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after buying an additional 159,991 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 112.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 323.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 70,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,932 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.