Malinka (MLNK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.77 Million

Malinka (MLNK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Malinka has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Malinka has a market capitalization of $38.77 million and $223,432.00 worth of Malinka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Malinka token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Malinka Token Profile

Malinka launched on December 16th, 2021. Malinka’s total supply is 26,242,678,247 tokens. Malinka’s official Twitter account is @paycashtweet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Malinka is paycashswap.com.

Malinka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Malinka (MLNK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Malinka has a current supply of 26,242,678,247 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Malinka is 0.001534 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $259,580.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paycashswap.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Malinka directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Malinka should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Malinka using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

