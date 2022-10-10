Mango (MNGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $359,186.00

Mango (MNGO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Mango has a total market capitalization of $44.15 million and $359,186.00 worth of Mango was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mango has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Mango token can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069774 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10666737 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mango Profile

Mango was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Mango’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,892,794 tokens. Mango’s official Twitter account is @mangomarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mango’s official website is mango.markets. Mango’s official message board is medium.com/blockworks-foundation.

Mango Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mango (MNGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Mango has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Mango is 0.04072613 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $447,617.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mango.markets/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

