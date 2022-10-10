MANTRA Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (OM)

MANTRA (OM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One MANTRA token can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MANTRA has traded down 3% against the dollar. MANTRA has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $1.45 million worth of MANTRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,060.54 or 0.99999967 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003517 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00061632 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022782 BTC.

MANTRA Token Profile

MANTRA (CRYPTO:OM) is a token. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,180,888 tokens. The official website for MANTRA is www.mantra.finance. MANTRA’s official Twitter account is @mantraomniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. MANTRA’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao.

Buying and Selling MANTRA

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA (OM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MANTRA has a current supply of 888,888,888 with 524,184,762.10312486 in circulation. The last known price of MANTRA is 0.04267358 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $668,868.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantra.finance/.”

