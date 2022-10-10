MAP Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $82.62 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $82.62 million and $119,531.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003176 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAP Protocol (MAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAP Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,105,183,690 in circulation. The last known price of MAP Protocol is 0.0112362 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $199,147.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.maplabs.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

