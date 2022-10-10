Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

