Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

