MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $231.00 to $213.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.78.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $235.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $424.04.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $5,099,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,998,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 262,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,136,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.