MarketMove (MOVE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.55 Million

MarketMove (MOVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One MarketMove token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MarketMove has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $89,846.00 worth of MarketMove was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MarketMove has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MarketMove

MarketMove was first traded on August 31st, 2021. MarketMove’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,010,606,347 tokens. MarketMove’s official Twitter account is @marketmoveai and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarketMove’s official message board is marketmove.medium.com. MarketMove’s official website is marketmove.ai. The Reddit community for MarketMove is https://reddit.com/r/marketmoveofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MarketMove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarketMove (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MarketMove has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MarketMove is 0.00001571 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $181,004.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marketmove.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketMove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketMove should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketMove using one of the exchanges listed above.

