MarsDAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.74 Million (MDAO)

MarsDAO (MDAO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One MarsDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MarsDAO has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $158,557.00 worth of MarsDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MarsDAO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MarsDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MarsDAO

MarsDAO launched on February 27th, 2022. MarsDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,800,000 tokens. MarsDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mars-dao. The Reddit community for MarsDAO is https://reddit.com/r/0xmarsdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MarsDAO is daomars.com. MarsDAO’s official Twitter account is @0xmarsdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MarsDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsDAO (MDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MarsDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MarsDAO is 0.09879034 USD and is down -9.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $217,849.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daomars.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarsDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarsDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarsDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarsDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarsDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.