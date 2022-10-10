Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $640,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.73. 41,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.05. The firm has a market cap of $280.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.74.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

