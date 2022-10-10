Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

MA traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.70. The company had a trading volume of 77,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,391. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.05. The company has a market cap of $281.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.74.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

