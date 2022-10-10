Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Ian Thomas Mattioli Purchases 572 Shares

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli bought 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.61) per share, for a total transaction of £3,603.60 ($4,354.28).

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

Shares of LON:MTW traded down GBX 16.70 ($0.20) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 613.30 ($7.41). The company had a trading volume of 399,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,838. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 657.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 704.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £313.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7,843.63. Mattioli Woods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 610 ($7.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 908 ($10.97). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.30. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mattioli Woods

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.72) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

