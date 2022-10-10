Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $21.32

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.32, but opened at $20.64. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 2,275 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $884.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 391.5% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 315,108 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 118.8% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 106.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

